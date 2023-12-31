Will Emanuel Wilson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emanuel Wilson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 17 contest against the Minnesota Vikings (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). All of Wilson's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Wilson has run for 85 yards on 14 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and has four catches (five targets) for 23 yards.
Emanuel Wilson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- A.J. Dillon (LP/thumb): 171 Rush Att; 586 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 22 Rec; 223 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|85
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|23
|0
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|2
|6
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|2
|19
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|1
|9
|0
