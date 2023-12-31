Will Eric Robinson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Robinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

Robinson has no points on the power play.

Robinson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Robinson recent games

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

