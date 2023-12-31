Will Evan Bouchard score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • In eight of 33 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Bouchard has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
  • Bouchard's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 29:01 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 21:51 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

