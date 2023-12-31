Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bouchard stats and insights
- In eight of 33 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Bouchard has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
- Bouchard's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|29:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|21:51
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|27:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|25:48
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.