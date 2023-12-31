Will Evan Bouchard score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bouchard stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Bouchard has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

Bouchard's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 29:01 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 21:51 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.