The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bouchard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard has averaged 22:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bouchard has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 24 of 33 games this season, Bouchard has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Bouchard has an assist in 19 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

There is a 56.1% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 5 35 Points 5 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 5

