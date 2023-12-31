Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Fabian Zetterlund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
