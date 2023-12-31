In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Fabian Zetterlund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

