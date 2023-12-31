The San Jose Sharks, Fabian Zetterlund among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Zetterlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 18:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Zetterlund has a goal in 10 of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 36 games this season, Zetterlund has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Zetterlund has an assist in five of 36 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zetterlund has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 6 15 Points 0 10 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

