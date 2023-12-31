Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Filip Zadina to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zadina stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- Zadina has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Zadina's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.