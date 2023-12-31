The Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Flames matchup with the Flyers will air on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH, so tune in to catch the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flames vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Flames rank 24th in the NHL with 103 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nazem Kadri 35 9 16 25 30 22 49.6% Blake Coleman 35 12 12 24 18 26 44.8% Elias Lindholm 35 8 15 23 15 23 55.2% Yegor Sharangovich 35 11 11 22 13 7 33.8% MacKenzie Weegar 35 8 11 19 34 15 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 94 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.

With 103 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players