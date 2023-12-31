How to Watch the Flames vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.
The Flames matchup with the Flyers will air on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH, so tune in to catch the action.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Flames vs Flyers Additional Info
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The Flames rank 24th in the NHL with 103 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|35
|9
|16
|25
|30
|22
|49.6%
|Blake Coleman
|35
|12
|12
|24
|18
|26
|44.8%
|Elias Lindholm
|35
|8
|15
|23
|15
|23
|55.2%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|35
|11
|11
|22
|13
|7
|33.8%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|35
|8
|11
|19
|34
|15
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 94 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.
- With 103 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|35
|17
|13
|30
|10
|22
|30.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|34
|4
|21
|25
|28
|19
|-
|Joel Farabee
|35
|12
|12
|24
|11
|11
|41.4%
|Sean Couturier
|33
|9
|14
|23
|18
|27
|51.3%
|Owen Tippett
|35
|12
|10
|22
|10
|15
|40.6%
