The Calgary Flames (14-16-5) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5), who have +115 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Flames vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 17 of 35 games this season.

In the 14 times this season the Flames have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 6-8 in those games.

The Flyers have secured an upset victory in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Calgary is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Philadelphia has won 11 of its 22 games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Flames Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 3-7-0 6.3 3.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.00 2.70 4 12.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 3-6-1 6.1 3.10 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.10 2.30 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

