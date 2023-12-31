The Calgary Flames (14-16-5) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Flames were defeated by the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

In the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 while putting up 30 goals against 27 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.1%).

During the past 10 games for the Flyers, their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has allowed 23 (they have a 6-1-3 record in those games). In 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with two goals (7.1% conversion rate).

Flames vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Flames 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)

Flames (-135) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames are 3-5-8 in overtime games on their way to a 14-16-5 overall record.

Calgary is 6-4-1 (13 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Flames scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Calgary has finished 2-6-2 in the 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).

The Flames have scored more than two goals in 19 games (12-4-3, 27 points).

In the 10 games when Calgary has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-4-2 record (10 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Calgary is 7-9-3 (17 points).

The Flames' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Flames went 6-7-2 in those contests (14 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a 19-11-5 record this season and are 6-5-11 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Philadelphia has earned 12 points (4-4-4) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In five games this season when the Flyers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-3-1).

Philadelphia has five points (2-6-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Flyers have earned 33 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up six points with a record of 3-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Philadelphia has posted a record of 10-5-4 (24 points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents 12 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 24th 2.94 Goals Scored 2.94 24th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 12th 31.7 Shots 32.5 6th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 29th 12.28% Power Play % 10.91% 32nd 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 85.45% 4th

Flames vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

