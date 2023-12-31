Flames vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The Calgary Flames (14-16-5) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Flames were defeated by the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.
In the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 while putting up 30 goals against 27 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.1%).
During the past 10 games for the Flyers, their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has allowed 23 (they have a 6-1-3 record in those games). In 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with two goals (7.1% conversion rate).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.
Flames vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Flames 4, Flyers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)
Flames vs Flyers Additional Info
Flames Splits and Trends
- The Flames are 3-5-8 in overtime games on their way to a 14-16-5 overall record.
- Calgary is 6-4-1 (13 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Flames scored just one goal, they lost every time.
- Calgary has finished 2-6-2 in the 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).
- The Flames have scored more than two goals in 19 games (12-4-3, 27 points).
- In the 10 games when Calgary has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-4-2 record (10 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Calgary is 7-9-3 (17 points).
- The Flames' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Flames went 6-7-2 in those contests (14 points).
Flyers Splits and Trends
- The Flyers have a 19-11-5 record this season and are 6-5-11 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Philadelphia has earned 12 points (4-4-4) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In five games this season when the Flyers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-3-1).
- Philadelphia has five points (2-6-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Flyers have earned 33 points in their 19 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up six points with a record of 3-3-0.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Philadelphia has posted a record of 10-5-4 (24 points).
- The Flyers have been outshot by opponents 12 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|24th
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.94
|24th
|18th
|3.23
|Goals Allowed
|2.69
|7th
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|32.5
|6th
|11th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|28.6
|5th
|29th
|12.28%
|Power Play %
|10.91%
|32nd
|7th
|83.64%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.45%
|4th
Flames vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
