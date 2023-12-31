Blake Coleman and Travis Sanheim are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Flames vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flames Players to Watch

One of Calgary's leading offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 18:25 per game.

Through 35 games, Coleman has scored 12 goals and picked up 12 assists.

Elias Lindholm's 23 points this season are via eight goals and 15 assists.

Daniel Vladar's record is 5-4-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 278 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has totaled 17 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 13 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 15.3%. This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 30 total points (0.9 per game).

With 25 total points (0.7 per game), including four goals and 21 assists through 34 games, Sanheim is pivotal for Philadelphia's attack.

This season, Philadelphia's Joel Farabee has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 9-4-2 this season, collecting 340 saves and giving up 37 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 23rd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.94 23rd 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.69 6th 12th 31.7 Shots 32.5 7th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 29th 12.28% Power Play % 10.91% 31st 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 85.45% 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.