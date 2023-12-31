The Calgary Flames (14-16-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Flames fell to the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in their last outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-135) Flyers (+115) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames have a 6-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Calgary has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Calgary's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 22 times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 11-11 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 17 of 35 games this season.

Flames vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flames vs. Flyers Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 103 (24th) Goals 103 (24th) 113 (18th) Goals Allowed 94 (7th) 14 (27th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 18 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Flames Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Calgary has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Three of Calgary's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Flames and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.8 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Flames' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Flames' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 103 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Flames are ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 113 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -10.

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers went 6-1-3 over its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Three of Philadelphia's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6 goals.

The Flyers have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (103 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Flyers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, giving up 94 goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

Their +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.