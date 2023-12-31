Top Player Prop Bets for Flames vs. Flyers on December 31, 2023
Travis Konecny and Nazem Kadri are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames square off at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Flames vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flames vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Kadri is Calgary's leading contributor with 25 points. He has nine goals and 16 assists this season.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Blake Coleman has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Elias Lindholm has eight goals and 15 assists for Calgary.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Konecny's 30 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 35 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Travis Sanheim has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with four goals and 21 assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
