Travis Konecny and Nazem Kadri are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames square off at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Flames vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Kadri is Calgary's leading contributor with 25 points. He has nine goals and 16 assists this season.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Blake Coleman has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Kings Dec. 23 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Elias Lindholm has eight goals and 15 assists for Calgary.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 1 2 3 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny's 30 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 35 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 6 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 1

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Travis Sanheim has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with four goals and 21 assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 29 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 28 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 2 2 5 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 0

