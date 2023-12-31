Can we expect Garnet Hathaway lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hathaway stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Hathaway has zero points on the power play.

Hathaway averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 11:56 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:17 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:08 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.