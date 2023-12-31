Sunday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) and Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) squaring off at Resch Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The matchup has no set line.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Resch Center

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 73, Robert Morris 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-5.7)

Green Bay (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Green Bay is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Robert Morris' 6-5-0 ATS record. The Phoenix have gone over the point total in five games, while Colonials games have gone over seven times. In the past 10 games, Green Bay has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Robert Morris has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 65.3 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (84th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Green Bay pulls down 33.0 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) compared to the 32.6 of its opponents.

Green Bay hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (197th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 32.2% rate.

The Phoenix rank 263rd in college basketball by averaging 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 268th in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

Green Bay has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (211th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (360th in college basketball).

