The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Green Bay shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Phoenix are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 227th.

The Phoenix record 8.4 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials allow (73.7).

Green Bay has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay is posting 12.9 more points per game (72.0) than it is on the road (59.1).

When playing at home, the Phoenix are ceding 12.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in road games (72.0).

Green Bay is making 9.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule