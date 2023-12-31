The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) host the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at Resch Center, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Phoenix are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Green Bay -2.5 139.5

Green Bay Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.

Green Bay has an average total of 132.0 in its matchups this year, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Phoenix's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Green Bay has covered the spread more often than Robert Morris this year, recording an ATS record of 7-5-0, as opposed to the 6-5-0 mark of Robert Morris.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Green Bay 4 33.3% 65.3 137.9 66.7 140.4 133.8 Robert Morris 7 63.6% 72.6 137.9 73.7 140.4 141.3

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix record 65.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.7 the Colonials give up.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Green Bay 7-5-0 0-1 5-7-0 Robert Morris 6-5-0 6-3 7-4-0

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits

Green Bay Robert Morris 5-1 Home Record 3-4 2-5 Away Record 1-6 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 59.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

