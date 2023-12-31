Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 31?
Can we expect Henri Jokiharju lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Jokiharju stats and insights
- Jokiharju has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jokiharju has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
