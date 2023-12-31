When the San Jose Sharks play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Henry Thrun find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

