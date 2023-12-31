Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Horizon Power Rankings

1. Green Bay

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
  • Last Game: W 85-72 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

2. Cleveland State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
  • Last Game: L 85-72 vs Green Bay

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Milwaukee
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: W 65-55 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Green Bay
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

4. Wright State

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 170th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
  • Last Game: W 80-77 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: Milwaukee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Detroit Mercy

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 180th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
  • Last Game: W 72-66 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

6. Milwaukee

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 221st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
  • Last Game: L 65-55 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cleveland State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

7. Oakland

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-18
  • Overall Rank: 269th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 89-79 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Youngstown State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. Youngstown State

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 271st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
  • Last Game: W 58-56 vs IUPUI

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oakland
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9. Robert Morris

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
  • Last Game: L 80-77 vs Wright State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Northern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
  • Last Game: L 89-79 vs Oakland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

11. IUPUI

  • Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-26
  • Overall Rank: 325th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: L 58-56 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Detroit Mercy
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

