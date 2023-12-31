Will Jack Quinn score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn stats and insights

In three of five games this season, Quinn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Quinn has zero points on the power play.

Quinn's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 111 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

