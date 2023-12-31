The Buffalo Sabres, Jack Quinn among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you'd like to wager on Quinn's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Quinn vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quinn Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Quinn has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Quinn has a goal in three games this season through five games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of five games this year, Quinn has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Quinn has yet to put up an assist this year through five games.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Quinn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Quinn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Quinn Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 4 3 Points 0 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.