For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is James Hamblin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

  • Hamblin has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Hamblin has no points on the power play.
  • Hamblin's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Hamblin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 5:17 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:06 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:00 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:08 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:37 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

