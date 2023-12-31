Will Jan Rutta Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jan Rutta going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Rutta stats and insights
- Rutta is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Rutta has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Rutta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|20:04
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
