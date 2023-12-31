Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on Pageau intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 15:50 per game on the ice, is -6.

In three of 35 games this year, Pageau has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pageau has a point in 13 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 11 of 35 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pageau Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 2 17 Points 0 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

