Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 31?
Can we expect Jeff Skinner lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Ottawa Senators at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- Skinner has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted six shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored two goals.
- He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.4% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
