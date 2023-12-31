Can we expect Jeff Skinner lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Ottawa Senators at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

Skinner has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored two goals.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 12.4% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:07 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

