Jeff Skinner will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jeff Skinner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In 13 of 34 games this season Skinner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in 18 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points seven times.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Skinner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 34 Games 5 26 Points 5 15 Goals 2 11 Assists 3

