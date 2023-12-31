The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Farabee intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joel Farabee vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Farabee has averaged 15:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Farabee has a point in 19 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Farabee has an assist in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Farabee goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 2 24 Points 1 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

