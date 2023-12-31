Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Flames - December 31
The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Farabee intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Joel Farabee vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Farabee has averaged 15:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
- In 12 of 35 games this year, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Farabee has a point in 19 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Farabee has an assist in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability that Farabee goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Farabee Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|35
|Games
|2
|24
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|0
