When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • Peterka has scored in 12 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 111 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

