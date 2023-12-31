Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 31?
When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- Peterka has scored in 12 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 111 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sabres vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
