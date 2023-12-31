John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Ottawa Senators at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Looking to wager on Peterka's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:27 per game on the ice, is +8.

Peterka has a goal in 12 of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Peterka has a point in 21 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has an assist in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Peterka's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Peterka has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 37 Games 5 24 Points 1 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

