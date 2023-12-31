The Calgary Flames, with Jonathan Huberdeau, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to bet on Huberdeau's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

In four of 35 games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 35 games this year, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Huberdeau goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 15 Points 1 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

