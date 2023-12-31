For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jordan Greenway a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Greenway stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.