On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jordan Oesterle going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Oesterle has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:15 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 6-2 10/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

