Will Jordan Oesterle Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jordan Oesterle going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Oesterle stats and insights
- Oesterle is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Oesterle has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Oesterle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:15
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 5-3
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
