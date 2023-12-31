For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Julien Gauthier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gauthier stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).

Gauthier has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 9:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 5-4 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.