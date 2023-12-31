For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Julien Gauthier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Gauthier has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 9:48 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 5-4
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

