Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Justin Bailey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Bailey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|10:37
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:10
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
