The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Justin Bailey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bailey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:23 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 10:48 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:37 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.