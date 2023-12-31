When the San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kyle Burroughs find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 35 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (two shots).

Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:27 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:36 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:22 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.