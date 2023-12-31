On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Kyle Okposo going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

  • In seven of 37 games this season, Okposo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Okposo averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 111 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:05 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 11:57 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:26 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 13:22 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

