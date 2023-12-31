Should you wager on Kyle Palmieri to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palmieri stats and insights

Palmieri has scored in nine of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated four goals and six assists.

Palmieri averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 15:39 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:41 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 16:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.