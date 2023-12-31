Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Fancy a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri has averaged 17:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Palmieri has a goal in nine games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points four times.

Palmieri has an assist in 10 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 4 21 Points 2 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.