Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
Will Leon Draisaitl find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- In 14 of 33 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).
- Draisaitl has picked up eight goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Draisaitl's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:46
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-3
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
