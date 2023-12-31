The Edmonton Oilers, including Leon Draisaitl, take the ice Sunday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props? Here is some information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 21:15 on the ice per game.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 14 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Draisaitl has a point in 22 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 5 37 Points 8 16 Goals 5 21 Assists 3

