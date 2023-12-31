In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Luke Kunin to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

