The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Weegar stats and insights

  • Weegar has scored in eight of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Weegar has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Weegar averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:54 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:01 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.