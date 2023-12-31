MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Weegar's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 22:05 on the ice per game.

In eight of 35 games this year, Weegar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Weegar has a point in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has an assist in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Weegar goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Weegar has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 19 Points 1 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

