Will Malik Heath get into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has hauled in 11 catches for 103 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 18 occasions, and averages 10.3 yards receiving.

Heath, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 1 6 1 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 29 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 0 0

