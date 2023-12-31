Marquette vs. UConn December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (7-3) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) in a clash of Big East squads at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Marquette vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Paige Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Edwards: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aubrey Griffin: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- KK Arnold: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
