Two streaking squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (9-3) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of 12 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: SNY

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score an average of 80.9 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Marquette has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

UConn is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.

The Huskies put up 81.8 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 59 the Golden Eagles allow.

UConn is 9-3 when scoring more than 59 points.

When Marquette gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 11-0.

The Huskies shoot 50.7% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles shoot 49.8% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Huskies concede.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule