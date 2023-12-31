On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Martin Pospisil going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.