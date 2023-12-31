Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Martin Pospisil going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Pospisil has no points on the power play.
- Pospisil averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pospisil recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:57
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.