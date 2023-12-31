Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Barzal against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 18:48 per game on the ice, is +3.

Barzal has scored a goal in nine of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Barzal has a point in 23 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 18 of 34 games this year, Barzal has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 5 36 Points 4 10 Goals 2 26 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.