When the New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Matt Martin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martin stats and insights

  • Martin has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Martin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 5-1
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:24 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.