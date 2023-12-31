When the New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Matt Martin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Martin stats and insights

Martin has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Martin has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 5-1 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:24 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

