Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 31?
When the New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Matt Martin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Martin stats and insights
- Martin has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Martin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Martin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.